UN Chief To Attend Opening Of Human Rights Council Session In Geneva Monday - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 01:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Geneva next week to participate in the opening of the Human Rights Council session, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said a statement on Friday.

"On Monday, at the opening of the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Secretary-General will launch a global call to action for human rights," the statement said.

In Geneva, Guterres will meet various leaders, senior officials and representatives of human rights groups, according to the statement.

The UN chief will also participate in the first meeting of the High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement.

The 43d session of the Human Rights Council will be held from February 24 to March 20.

