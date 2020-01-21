UrduPoint.com
UN Chief To Brief Security Council On Geneva Meeting On Libya This Week - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:20 AM

UN Chief to Brief Security Council on Geneva Meeting on Libya This Week - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will inform the Security Council later this week on details of the upcoming meeting on Libyan ceasefire in Geneva, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a press briefing on Monday.

On Sunday, Guterres, on the margins of the Berlin conference on Libya, said that the military committee on Libyan conflict settlement would meet in Geneva over the next few days.

"We do expect the secretary-general to brief the Security Council, at their request, either tomorrow or Wednesday," Dujarric said, when asked regarding a potential date for the meeting.

He specified that the consultations were likely to be closed.

The spokesman added that Guterres' special representative for Libya, Ghassan Salame, would work to convene the meeting "as soon as possible."

A source in the Security Council told Sputnik that Germany, the United Kingdom and Tunisia had demanded the consultations.

On Sunday, representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union and the United Nations, held a meeting in Berlin to find solutions to the conflict in the North African country. The Berlin conference followed the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow that took place on January 13 and were mediated by Russia and Turkey.

