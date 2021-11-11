UN Chief to Continue Work With US to Solve Visa Issues - Office

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the continuing problem of non-issuance of US visas to diplomats from a number of countries, including Russia, who are planning to come to work at the UN headquarters, and will continue to interact with Washington to solve this problem, spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik.

"The Secretary-General and the UN Legal Counsel have been very concerned by the ongoing issues under the Headquarters Agreement, in particular concerning visas, and have engaged with the host country and affected Member States at a senior level to find timely and acceptable solutions," Dujarric said.

"We will continue to engage closely with the host country and affected Member States," he said.