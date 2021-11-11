UN Chief to Continue Work With US to Solve Visa Issues - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the continuing problem of non-issuance of US visas to diplomats from a number of countries, including Russia, who are planning to come to work at the UN headquarters, and will continue to interact with Washington to solve this problem, spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik.

Senior Counselor and Head of Legal Section at Russia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Sergei Leonidchenko said on November 9 that Russia requests Guterres to urgently launch an arbitration between the United Nations and the United States to resolve the problem with issuing US visas to Russian diplomats.

"The Secretary-General and the UN Legal Counsel have been very concerned by the ongoing issues under the Headquarters Agreement, in particular concerning visas, and have engaged with the host country and affected Member States at a senior level to find timely and acceptable solutions.

The report of the Host Country Committee (A/76/26) provides a detailed account of the discussions in the Committee this year," Dujarric said.

"It includes statements by the UN Legal Counsel on the position of the Secretary-General with respect to the issues before the Committee and the Legal Counsel's assessment of his discussions with representatives of the host country on resolving outstanding issues under the Headquarters Agreement. We will continue to engage closely with the host country and affected Member States," he said.