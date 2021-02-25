UN Chief to Convene 5+1 Meeting on Cyprus in Geneva April 27-29 - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will convene an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue in Geneva on April 27-29, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"Following the consultations conducted on behalf of the Secretary-General by a senior UN official, Ms. Jane Holl Lute, over the past several months, the Secretary-General intends to convene an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue in Geneva, Switzerland, from 27 to 29 April 2021," Dujarric said on Wednesday.