UN Chief to Deliver Statement on Afghanistan Friday Afternoon - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will make a statement later on Friday on the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan as more cities fall under control of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia), United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"I do expect the Secretary-General to be at the Security Council stakeout around 2:30 [EDT] to deliver a statement on the current situation in Afghanistan," Dujarric said during a press briefing.