UN Chief To Discuss Situation In Mariupol During Visits To Moscow, Kiev - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 10:27 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will raise the situation in Mariupol during his upcoming visits to Moscow and Kiev, his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"I am sure that the situation in Mariupol will be one of the topics that will be discussed with his interlocutors and we'll see what progress we make on that as a result of the meetings that he is having," Haq told a briefing.

