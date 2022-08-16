UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP With Zelenskyy Thursday - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 10:06 PM

UN Chief to Discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP With Zelenskyy Thursday - Spokesman

UN chief Antonio Guterres and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Guterres will meet with Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.

"There are a number of issues that will be raised: the conflict in general, the need for a political solution to this conflict. Obviously, I have no doubt that the issue of the nuclear power plant, the fact-finding mission (to probe a strike on a prison in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region) and others will be raised," Dujarric told a briefing.

Related Topics

United Nations Nuclear Donetsk Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

26 seconds ago
 Trans national educational programs to provide int ..

Trans national educational programs to provide international standard of educati ..

53 seconds ago
 S.Africans rally to mark Marikana massacre 10th an ..

S.Africans rally to mark Marikana massacre 10th anniversary

54 seconds ago
 Polish firemen pull tonnes of dead fish from Oder ..

Polish firemen pull tonnes of dead fish from Oder river

56 seconds ago
 Good governance, promotion of tourism govt top pr ..

Good governance, promotion of tourism govt top priorities: AJK PM

59 seconds ago
 US Puts Russia on COVID-19 Travel Warning List Cit ..

US Puts Russia on COVID-19 Travel Warning List Citing 'High' Transmission - CDC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.