UN Chief to Discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP With Zelenskyy Thursday - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Guterres will meet with Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.

"There are a number of issues that will be raised: the conflict in general, the need for a political solution to this conflict. Obviously, I have no doubt that the issue of the nuclear power plant, the fact-finding mission (to probe a strike on a prison in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region) and others will be raised," Dujarric told a briefing.