UN Chief To Hold Humanitarian Meeting On Afghanistan In Geneva September 13 - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 02:20 AM

UN Chief to Hold Humanitarian Meeting on Afghanistan in Geneva September 13 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel next week to Geneva, Switzerland, to hold a ministerial meeting in response to the growing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"As the United Nations continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, the Secretary-General will travel to Geneva to convene on September 13 a high-level ministerial humanitarian meeting to address the growing needs in the country," Dujarric said on Friday.

The spokesperson also said the conference will advocate for a swift "scale-up in funding so the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue; and appeal for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need."

