UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Host Top-Level Intra-Cypriot Talks In September - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 03:47 PM

UN Chief to Host Top-Level Intra-Cypriot Talks in September - Spokesman

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, will hold an informal meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in the coming weeks, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, will hold an informal meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in the coming weeks, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"What I can tell you is that the Secretary-General and the Cypriot leaders will have an informal lunch this month," Dujarric told a briefing on Friday, when asked to comment on Anastasiades' request that the UN organizes talks between himself and Tatar that would aim to resolve the Cyprus divide.

The spokesman noted that the exact date of the meeting is yet unknown but will be released soon.

Cyprus has been divided into the internationally-recognized Republic of Cyprus and the separatist Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied over 30% of the island. The United Nations has attempted brokering reunification talks, but the negotiation has reached an impasse.

In July, the self-proclaimed TRNC, backed by Ankara, unilaterally demilitarized the UN-protected quarter of Varosha, a town in the buffer zone that separates the Greek and Turkish communities on the island. The UN Security Council condemned the move, saying it violates all previous United Nations resolutions on Cyprus.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey Ankara Cyprus July All

Recent Stories

PM initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive g ..

PM initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive govt in Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 2.17 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered i ..

2.17 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

7 minutes ago
 North Africa virus cases plummeting after summer s ..

North Africa virus cases plummeting after summer spike

7 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 1,759 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 1,759 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 PML-N will win next general elections: Shehbaz Sha ..

PML-N will win next general elections: Shehbaz Sharif

20 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 to hold first aid training campaign in ..

Rescue 1122 to hold first aid training campaign in Bajaur

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.