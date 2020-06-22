UN Chief to Launch Coronavirus Recovery Action Plan Wednesday - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will launch an action plan mid-week to recover from the effects of the measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"On Wednesday, I expect the Secretary-General to be here with us for a press conference to launch the UN action plan for COVID-19, which will lay out the UN action for apprehensive response and recovering from the virus," Dujarric said.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

More than 9 million novel coronavirus cases have so far been reported and more than 469,000 deaths, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University.