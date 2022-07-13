UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Make Press Statement On Grain Talks In Istanbul At 18:00 GMT - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 10:24 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will make a statement at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday to brief the press on the results of talks in Istanbul concerning exports of grain out of Ukraine, his office said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will make a statement at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday to brief the press on the results of talks in Istanbul concerning exports of grain out of Ukraine, his office said.

"The Secretary-General will do a press stakeout at 2 pm today, at the Security Council stakeout position," the statement said.

"We believe this is something positive, and he (the UN chief) will talk to you at some length about why that is," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq told a briefing.

On Wednesday, delegations from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations met in Istanbul for talks. The United Nations has been trying to broker a deal between Russia and Ukraine on grain and fertilizer exports.

