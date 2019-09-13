UrduPoint.com
UN Chief To Meet Bahaman Prime Minister On Friday To Express Solidarity - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:32 PM

UN Chief to Meet Bahaman Prime Minister on Friday to Express Solidarity - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with Bahaman Prime Minister Hubert Minnis in Nassau later on Friday as a gesture of the world body's solidarity in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with Bahaman Prime Minister Hubert Minnis in Nassau later on Friday as a gesture of the world body's solidarity in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The Secretary-General is on his way to Nassau in the Bahamas," Dujariic told reporters. "He is expected to meet with Prime Minister Hubert Minnis this afternoon. This is a visit to show the UN solidarity with the government and people of the Bahamas after the onslaught of Hurricane Dorian."

Dujarric said that in addition to meeting with the country's leadership in Nassau, Guterres will also visit a shelter as well as the operation center of the National Emergency Management Agency.

On Saturday, Guterres is scheduled to travel to the island of Abaco, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian, and visit affected areas.

Hurricane Dorian reached a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour) before making landfall in the Bahamas and hovering in the area between September 1 and September 3.

Dorian particularly devastated the Grand Bahama and Abaco islands, where estimated 70,000 people are left homeless in the hurricane's aftermath.

The official death toll from the hurricane rose to 50 on Tuesday, but officials have said they fear the number may further increase given that thousands of people are missing.

