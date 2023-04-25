UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Meet Blinken, Congress Members On Wednesday In DC - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 09:55 PM

UN Chief to Meet Blinken, Congress Members on Wednesday in DC - Spokesperson

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is to travel to Washington, DC on Wednesday to meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and some members of the US Congress, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is to travel to Washington, DC on Wednesday to meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and some members of the US Congress, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General will be traveling to Washington, DC tomorrow and is scheduled to hold meetings with the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken as well as various members of the US Congress. The Secretary-General's planned engagements on Capitol Hill include meetings with the leadership of the House and Senate Appropriations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee," Lavrov told the Security Council meeting.

The meeting has been scheduled for some time already and is focused on meeting with members of Congress, but "no doubt" the Ukrainian crisis will also be discussed, he added.

Related Topics

Senate United Nations Washington Capitol Hill Congress

Recent Stories

EU to Introduce Common AI Usage Regulations by End ..

EU to Introduce Common AI Usage Regulations by End of 2023 - Official

21 seconds ago
 Hot weather on Wednesday, westerly wave likely to ..

Hot weather on Wednesday, westerly wave likely to enter from tomorrow

23 seconds ago
 Most Russians Back Independent Foreign Policy With ..

Most Russians Back Independent Foreign Policy Without Coercion - Poll

24 seconds ago
 AC Kalat announces cash award for committee of Fut ..

AC Kalat announces cash award for committee of Futsal Tournament

26 seconds ago
 Canada to Conduct Airlift Operations in of Sudan, ..

Canada to Conduct Airlift Operations in of Sudan, Situation is 'Very Concerning' ..

33 minutes ago
 Citizens throng picnic spots during holidays to ce ..

Citizens throng picnic spots during holidays to celebrate Eid

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.