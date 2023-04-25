UN Chief to Meet Blinken, Congress Members on Wednesday in DC - Spokesperson

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is to travel to Washington, DC on Wednesday to meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and some members of the US Congress, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

"The Secretary-General will be traveling to Washington, DC tomorrow and is scheduled to hold meetings with the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken as well as various members of the US Congress. The Secretary-General's planned engagements on Capitol Hill include meetings with the leadership of the House and Senate Appropriations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee," Lavrov told the Security Council meeting.

The meeting has been scheduled for some time already and is focused on meeting with members of Congress, but "no doubt" the Ukrainian crisis will also be discussed, he added.