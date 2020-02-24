UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva later on Monday to discuss the escalation of hostilities in Syria's Idlib province, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva later on Monday to discuss the escalation of hostilities in Syria's Idlib province, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"He had met with a number of PR's [permanent representatives] last week, and this evening he is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Lavrov in Geneva," Dujarric said when asked about Guterres' efforts to help contain the ongoing hostilities in Syria.