UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief To Meet Lavrov On Monday To Discuss Situation In Syria's Idlib - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

UN Chief to Meet Lavrov on Monday to Discuss Situation in Syria's Idlib - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva later on Monday to discuss the escalation of hostilities in Syria's Idlib province, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"He had met with a number of PR's [permanent representatives] last week, and this evening he is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Lavrov in Geneva," Dujarric said when asked about Guterres' efforts to help contain the ongoing hostilities in Syria.

In September 2018, Russia and Turkey agreed to create a demilitarized buffer zone in Idlib, but Islamic militants continued to stage attacks on Syrian government forces and civilians there.

Tensions escalated after the Syrian military shelled a Turkish observation post on February 3, killing six military personnel and one civilian contractor. Turkey responded with a number of retaliatory strikes, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday that some 150 Syrian soldiers have been killed.

Earlier in February, Lavrov said that Turkey had not fulfilled several key commitments on Idlib, including its failure to distinguish between the armed opposition, which is ready for dialogue with the Syrian government within the framework of the political process, and terrorists.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, however, said that Ankara had fulfilled its obligations in Idlib.

Related Topics

Militants United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Geneva Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan February September 2018 Post Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX

15 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

1 hour ago

Helpline 1166 established for public safety from c ..

28 minutes ago

Stocks, oil prices tumble as gold soars on virus p ..

11 minutes ago

WHO Calls on International Community to Prepare fo ..

28 minutes ago

Newspaper editors discuss ways of enhancing joint ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.