UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) UN chief Antonio Guterres was to meet the rival Cypriot leaders for dinner on Monday ahead of informal talks aimed at finding a "way forward" on the divided island's future.

Guterres was to dine with President Nikos Christodoulides of the Greek-speaking, internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in Geneva.

On Tuesday the three will meet for talks at the United Nations, alongside Britain, Greece and Turkey -- the three guarantors of the Mediterranean island's security since 1960.

"This meeting is being held in the context of the secretary-general's good offices' efforts on the Cyprus issue," a UN spokeswoman told AFP.

"The informal meeting will provide an opportunity for a meaningful discussion on the way forward.

Since a 1974 invasion by Turkey triggered by an Athens-backed coup, the island has been divided between the Greek-speaking south and the Turkish Cypriot north, which unilaterally declared independence in 1983 but is recognised only by Ankara.

The Republic of Cyprus is an EU member state. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus covers about a third of island, including parts of the capital Nicosia.

Decades of UN-backed talks have failed to reunify the island.

Greek Cypriots in 2004 overwhelmingly rejected a UN-backed reunification plan in a referendum.

The last round of full-on peace talks, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, collapsed in 2017.