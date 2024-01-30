Open Menu

UN Chief To Meet UNRWA Donors As Major Charities Urge Continued Funds For Palestinians' Care

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 06:14 PM

UN chief to meet UNRWA donors as major charities urge continued funds for Palestinians' care

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is due to meet with major donors to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) Tuesday afternoon, as major non-governmental organizations (NGOs) issued an urgent plea to keep lifesaving funds flowing to enable it to continue to serve the traumatized people of Gaza that Israel's relentless bombing has destroyed

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is due to meet with major donors to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) Tuesday afternoon, as major non-governmental organizations (NGOs) issued an urgent plea to keep lifesaving funds flowing to enable it to continue to serve the traumatized people of Gaza that Israel's relentless bombing has destroyed.

The UN chief also met with the head of the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), the highest investigative body in the UN system, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular Noon Briefing.

This is to ensure that the investigation into allegations that several UNRWA personnel were involved in the 7 October attacks in Israel “will be done as swiftly and efficiently as possible”, Dujarric said.

“We have a process of accountability that is going on. While that is going on, people need to survive and we need continued support for UNRWA and all our humanitarian work,” he added.

Dujarric noted that the Secretary-General is “personally horrified” by the accusations, but that his message to donors, especially those who have suspended their contributions is to “at least guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s operations, as we have tens of thousands of dedicated staff working throughout the region.

“The dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met,” Mr. Dujarric added.

In addition to its programmes in the Gaza Strip, UNRWA provides vital humanitarian aid to Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and in the West Bank including East Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, the agency is providing lifesaving aid to over two million civilians, operating shelters for over one million and providing food, water and healthcare services.

Also on Monday, a group of leading international aid agencies and NGOs called on countries which have pulled funding for UNRWA over the allegations concerning staff collusion “to reaffirm support for the vital work” the UN agency does.

These include the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Save the Children and the War Child Alliance.

They called on the donor States which have suspended funding – which includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, and Japan – to restore urgently needed support or “risk further depriving Palestinians in the region of essential food, water, medical assistance and supplies, education and protection.”

Some countries have stated they will continue their funding, while expressing deep concern over the allegations, while other donors have reportedly decided to continue funding while the investigations run their course.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Israel Palestine Education Water Gaza Bank Jerusalem Alliance Austria United Kingdom Japan United States Finland Lebanon October All Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election rally

1 minute ago
 Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern sc ..

Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern scientific lab to preserve archi ..

6 minutes ago
 Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

9 minutes ago
 SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticult ..

SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticulture sector in KP

6 minutes ago
 Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advoca ..

Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advocate General

16 minutes ago
 Enhanced training for police officers ahead of gen ..

Enhanced training for police officers ahead of general election 2024 in district ..

16 minutes ago
Governor meets with winning team of Lacrosse Champ ..

Governor meets with winning team of Lacrosse Championship

16 minutes ago
 Consul General vows continued efforts for welfare ..

Consul General vows continued efforts for welfare of Pakistanis in UAE

9 minutes ago
 1864 Presiding Officers to receive election materi ..

1864 Presiding Officers to receive election material on Feb 7

16 minutes ago
 Karachi gears up for general elections with politi ..

Karachi gears up for general elections with political campaigns in full swing

16 minutes ago
 KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali ..

KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali Minister of Energy and Water R ..

23 minutes ago
 Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural St ..

Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket t ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World