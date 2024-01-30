UN chief to meet UNRWA donors as major charities urge continued funds for Palestinians' care

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 06:14 PM
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is due to meet with major donors to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) Tuesday afternoon, as major non-governmental organizations (NGOs) issued an urgent plea to keep lifesaving funds flowing to enable it to continue to serve the traumatized people of Gaza that Israel's relentless bombing has destroyed
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is due to meet with major donors to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) Tuesday afternoon, as major non-governmental organizations (NGOs) issued an urgent plea to keep lifesaving funds flowing to enable it to continue to serve the traumatized people of Gaza that Israel's relentless bombing has destroyed.
The UN chief also met with the head of the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), the highest investigative body in the UN system, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular Noon Briefing.
This is to ensure that the investigation into allegations that several UNRWA personnel were involved in the 7 October attacks in Israel “will be done as swiftly and efficiently as possible”, Dujarric said.
“We have a process of accountability that is going on. While that is going on, people need to survive and we need continued support for UNRWA and all our humanitarian work,” he added.
Dujarric noted that the Secretary-General is “personally horrified” by the accusations, but that his message to donors, especially those who have suspended their contributions is to “at least guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s operations, as we have tens of thousands of dedicated staff working throughout the region.
”
“The dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met,” Mr. Dujarric added.
In addition to its programmes in the Gaza Strip, UNRWA provides vital humanitarian aid to Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and in the West Bank including East Jerusalem.
In the Gaza Strip, the agency is providing lifesaving aid to over two million civilians, operating shelters for over one million and providing food, water and healthcare services.
Also on Monday, a group of leading international aid agencies and NGOs called on countries which have pulled funding for UNRWA over the allegations concerning staff collusion “to reaffirm support for the vital work” the UN agency does.
These include the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Save the Children and the War Child Alliance.
They called on the donor States which have suspended funding – which includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, and Japan – to restore urgently needed support or “risk further depriving Palestinians in the region of essential food, water, medical assistance and supplies, education and protection.”
Some countries have stated they will continue their funding, while expressing deep concern over the allegations, while other donors have reportedly decided to continue funding while the investigations run their course.
