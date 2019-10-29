UN Chief to Meet With Erdogan in Istanbul on Thursday - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Istanbul on Thursday to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing.

"On Thursday, the Secretary-General will be in Istanbul, where he will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Haq said on Tuesday.