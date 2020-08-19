UN Chief to Meet With Pompeo at His Residence in New York - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will receive US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at his residence in New York, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Yes, it will occur tomorrow afternoon," Dujarric said when asked whether such a meeting would take place. "The Secretary-General will meet the Secretary of the State at the Secretary-General's residence."

Dujarric said the two officials will meet at 2:00 p.m. EDT (6:00 p.m. GMT).