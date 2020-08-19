UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief To Meet With Pompeo At His Residence In New York - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:21 PM

UN Chief to Meet With Pompeo at His Residence in New York - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will receive US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at his residence in New York, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will receive US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at his residence in New York, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Yes, it will occur tomorrow afternoon," Dujarric said when asked whether such a meeting would take place. "The Secretary-General will meet the Secretary of the State at the Secretary-General's residence."

Dujarric said the two officials will meet at 2:00 p.m. EDT (6:00 p.m. GMT).

Related Topics

United Nations New York Mike Pompeo P

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation issues Report on Future of ..

56 minutes ago

G42 Healthcare, NanoScent to collaborate on breakt ..

1 hour ago

FBR Intensifies operations against fake, flying In ..

5 minutes ago

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police signs Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Defense Minister Orders Troops Reinforc ..

5 minutes ago

CDA issues transfer orders of seven officers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.