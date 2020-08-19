UrduPoint.com
UN Chief to Meet With Pompeo at His Residence in New York Thursday Afternoon - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will receive US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at his residence in New York on August 20, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will receive US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at his residence in New York on August 20, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Yes, it will occur tomorrow afternoon," Dujarric said when asked whether such a meeting would take place. "The Secretary-General will meet the Secretary of the State at the Secretary-General's residence."

Dujarric said the two officials will meet at 2:00 p.m. EDT (6:00 p.m. GMT).

The UN spokesman explained that the meeting will take place at Guterres' residence because the UN chief is currently staying in a 14-day quarantine after his recent travel to Portugal.

While in New York, Pompeo is expected to begin the process of triggering snapback sanctions on Iran after failing last week to get the UN Security Council to pass a resolution to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

The snapback procedure is outlined in UN Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, and stipulates that if one of the signatories finds another to be in significant non-performance of commitments under the accord, the UN Security Council would have a vote on whether to continue with the suspension of the economic sanctions against Tehran.

Under the terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement, all previous sanctions on Iran would be reinstated if the United States vetoes the resolution. However, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement on May 8, 2018.

