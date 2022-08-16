UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Meet With Zelenskyy, Erdogan In Lviv On Thursday - Office

August 16, 2022

UN Chief to Meet With Zelenskyy, Erdogan in Lviv on Thursday - Office

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv on August 18, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"At the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, the Secretary General will be in Lviv on Thursday to attend a trilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and the Ukrainian leader," Dujarric told a briefing.

On Friday, Guterres will visit Odesa.

