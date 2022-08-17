UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Meet With Zelenskyy, Erdogan In Lviv On Thursday - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 01:20 AM

UN Chief to Meet With Zelenskyy, Erdogan in Lviv on Thursday - Office

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv on August 18, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"At the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, the Secretary General will be in Lviv on Thursday to attend a trilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and the Ukrainian leader," Dujarric told a briefing.

After visiting Lviv, Guterres will head to Odesa, which is one of the three ports under the Black Sea Grain Initiative to export foodstuff out of Ukraine.

On Saturday, the UN chief will visit the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul. The JCC is in charge of overseeing the shipments of Ukrainian grain via the country's Black Sea ports. Guterres is expected to meet with Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish representatives at the JCC, according to Dujarric.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Turkey Visit Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan August

Recent Stories

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

1 hour ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

1 hour ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

1 hour ago
 Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 ru ..

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI

1 hour ago
 Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals ..

Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals: Bilal Kayani

1 hour ago
 Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim ..

Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.