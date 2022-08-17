UN Chief to Meet With Zelenskyy, Erdogan in Lviv on Thursday - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv on August 18, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"At the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, the Secretary General will be in Lviv on Thursday to attend a trilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and the Ukrainian leader," Dujarric told a briefing.

After visiting Lviv, Guterres will head to Odesa, which is one of the three ports under the Black Sea Grain Initiative to export foodstuff out of Ukraine.

On Saturday, the UN chief will visit the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul. The JCC is in charge of overseeing the shipments of Ukrainian grain via the country's Black Sea ports. Guterres is expected to meet with Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish representatives at the JCC, according to Dujarric.