UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Pay 2-day Visit To India For Talks With PM Modi, Other Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 12:15 AM

UN Chief to pay 2-day visit to India for talks with PM Modi, other leaders

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to leave Monday night for a two-day visit to India during which he will have talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders, but his spokesman evaded a question whether he will raise with them the Kashmir dispute and lso the continuing attacks on Muslims in that country

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to leave Monday night for a two-day visit to India during which he will have talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders, but his spokesman evaded a question whether he will raise with them the Kashmir dispute and lso the continuing attacks on Muslims in that country.

It will be the UN chief's first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January 2022. He has earlier visited India (in his first term) in 2018.

The secretary-general's visit to India was announced at the regular noon briefing in New York on Monday.

Asked by APP correspondent whether the UN chief will be discussing with the Indian leaders the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir and also raise with them the ongoing persecution of Muslims there, his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said, "If I can ask you .

.. to bear with me and wait for a readout of what is actually been discussed, and then we can talk about what's been said, instead of saying what may be said." During his visit, the secretary-general, besides his talks, will also visit a model project site, which has recently been declared India's first solar powered village.

At the site, the Secretary-General will witness how solar rooftops installed on more than 1,300 rural houses are improving lives in the community, the UN said.

The Secretary-General will then proceed to Viet Nam, where he will take part in a ceremony to commemorate the 45th anniversary of Viet Nam's membership of the UN.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister United Nations Narendra Modi Visit New York SITE January May 2018 Muslim

Recent Stories

Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communica ..

Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communications in Ukraine - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Canada Targets 34 Persons, TV Station in New Raft ..

Canada Targets 34 Persons, TV Station in New Raft of Russia Sanctions - Global A ..

29 minutes ago
 Russian Sodium Nitrate Imports 'Threaten' US Indus ..

Russian Sodium Nitrate Imports 'Threaten' US Industry - US International Trade C ..

30 minutes ago
 Russian military jet crashes in south west, at lea ..

Russian military jet crashes in south west, at least two dead

31 minutes ago
 Germany to extend lifetime of all three remaining ..

Germany to extend lifetime of all three remaining nuclear plants: Scholz

31 minutes ago
 Scholz extends life of Germany's remaining nuclear ..

Scholz extends life of Germany's remaining nuclear plants

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.