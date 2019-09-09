UrduPoint.com
UN Chief To Push Russia, Ukraine At UNGA To Ensure Momentum In Peace Efforts - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the General Assembly will encourage Russia and Ukraine to take advantage of the recent exchange of prisoners to promote peace, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine each released 35 convicted and detained persons, including Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who had been sentenced to 20 years in Russia for plotting acts of terrorism in Crimea, and 24 Ukrainian sailors accused of violating the Russian maritime border. RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky also returned to Russia after being held in Ukraine's custody for over one year.

"He [Guterres] will throughout his bilateral exchanges in the General Assembly, the relevant ones, push the parties to exploit in the best possible terms the moment that we have seen," Dujarric said.

Dujarric added that the parties should use such mechanisms as the Normandy contact group and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to advance "in the right direction" and build on the momentum of the exchange.

The release of detainees was lauded by various countries and politicians throughout the world as the first step on the way toward full implementation of the Minsk agreements and ending the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

