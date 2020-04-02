UN Chief to Release Report on Friday on Impact of Call for Global Ceasefire - Spokesman

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:06 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will release a report on Friday on the work that has been done worldwide in response to his earlier call for a global ceasefire, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

"Tomorrow, at 10:00 [a.m. EST] the Secretary-General, will release a report on the impact of his call for a global ceasefire," Dujarric said.

On March 24, Guterres called for an immediate halt of fighting worldwide in order to focus together on combating the novel coronavirus pandemic.

