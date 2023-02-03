UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Speak At General Assembly Session On Ukraine February 24 - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres will be speak during the General Assembly session with a focus on Ukraine scheduled for February 24, United Nations spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino said on Thursday.

"I think there is a General Assembly meeting scheduled and he (Antonio Guterres) will be speaking there," Nino said.

The Secretary-General has no trips to announce, Nino said in response to a question about whether Guterres plans to travel to the region.

The meeting on February 24 will be on a ministerial level and it will mark exactly one year since Russia's special operation began.

The UN Security Council will also discuss Ukraine on February 6 at the request of France and Ecuador as well as on February 8 at the request of Russia.

