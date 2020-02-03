UN Chief to Submit Report on Cross-Border Aid in Syria on February 23 - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will deliver a report on the humanitarian situation in northern Syria, following the closure of two checkpoints for cross-border aid deliveries, on February 23, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"I think 23d of February," Dujarric said when asked on the due date for the report to be submitted.

On January 10, the UN Security Council reauthorized a UN operation delivering humanitarian aid across the Syrian borders for an additional six months, keeping only two crossings from Turkey.

In a correspondent resolution, Security Council members asked Guterres to study the possibility of using alternative modalities for the closed border crossing of Al Yarubiyah in Iraq.¨

The cross-border assistance was established in 2014 and has since been renewed every year. However, Russian Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia said the 2014 resolution was outdated and used to politicize relief aid by favoring some groups over others.