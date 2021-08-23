UN Chief to Take Part in G7 Virtual Summit on Afghanistan Tuesday - Spokesman

UNITEDNATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will participate in Tuesday's virtual Group of Seven (G7) meeting on Afghanistan, the United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The Secretary-General has been invited to participate in the G7 special virtual summit on Afghanistan," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

"His message will be focused on the need for unity in the international community as we keep the interests of the Afghan people front and center."

Previously, White House spokesperson Jen Peski said in a statement that the G7 leaders on Tuesday would discuss continuing their close coordination on Afghanistan policy and evacuating their citizens, Afghan allies and other vulnerable individuals.

The G7 meeting will also focus on the issue of humanitarian assistance and support for Afghan refugees, Psaki added.