UN Chief to Travel to Germany, Switzerland, DRC Starting This Week - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference and will then proceed to visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Switzerland, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General will be heading out of New York," Dujarric said. "He will first go to Germany where he will attend the Munich Security Conference on Friday afternoon.

Dujarric said Guterres will hold bilateral meetings with leaders on the sidelines of the conference, but did not provide any details.

On February 22, Guterres will arrive in the DRC, where he will attend the Tenth Summit of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the region.

While in the capital of Kinshasa, the United Nations chief will meet with President Felix Tshisekedi and senior members of the Congolese government, Dujarric said.

Guterres will then travel to Geneva to deliver remarks at the opening of the 49th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, Dujarric added.