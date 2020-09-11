UrduPoint.com
UN Chief To Virtually Address Intra-Afghan Talks Participants In Doha - Spokesperson

Fri 11th September 2020

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will virtually address the upcoming peace talks in Doha between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban opposition movement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

"The Secretary-General will be speaking to the Afghan talks in Doha via pre-recorded video message," Dujarric said.

Negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government are set to kick off in Qatar on September 12. Last week, the sides completed the prisoner exchange, which was a mandatory precondition to starting the intra-Afghan talks, which are expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops after almost two decades of war and insurgency.

According to the spokesman, Guterres views the negotiations as a significant opportunity toward reaching peace in Afghanistan and believes that all Afghan leaders and the international community must do everything possible to achieve this goal.

UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons will be in Doha during the talks; however, she will not be at the negotiations table, Dujarric added.

