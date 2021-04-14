UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace Conference in Istanbul - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to virtually kick off the conference on the Afghan peace process in Istanbul, Turkey, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to virtually kick off the conference on the Afghan peace process in Istanbul, Turkey, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The United Nations announced that the Afghan peace conference will be held in Istanbul from 24 April to 4 May in cooperation with the government of Qatar.

"Through technology, we can expect the Secretary-General to kick off. But obviously, all those details are still being worked out," Dujarric said when asked who will present the United Nations at the high-level conference.

Afghanistan has been in a state of conflict for almost 20 years involving the government and the Islamist Taliban movement. The United States invaded Afghanistan ostensibly to destroy the al Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), which planned the 2001 attacks on the United States. However, the US effort morphed into an extended attempt to stay in the country allegedly to establish a democracy.