UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to the United Kingdom on Thursday where he will meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.

"On Thursday evening, the Secretary-General will travel to the United Kingdom to attend the 2021 G7 Summit that is being held in Cornwall," Dujarric told reporters. "He will clearly have one [bilateral] with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host."

When asked whether Guterres will meet with US President Joe Biden, who already arrived in Cornwall, Dujarric said the UN chief would have "as many pull-asides as possible."

Dujarric also said Guterres will advocate for an equitable and expanded global vaccination plan and will urge G7 members to deliver more concrete commitments towards the funding to fight climate change.