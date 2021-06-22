UN Chief Travels to Brussels Tuesday to Meet with EU Officials, Belgian Authorities

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday to meet with European leaders and Belgian authorities, UN spokesperson Stephane Duajrric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday to meet with European leaders and Belgian authorities, UN spokesperson Stephane Duajrric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Tomorrow, the Secretary-General will fly to Brussels," Dujarric said.

"In his meetings with the European Commission and in a session with heads of state and government of the European Council, the Secretary-General will have exchanges on a broad range of issues, including collaboration between the European Union and the United Nations."

"During the trip in Brussels, he is scheduled to have a private audience with King and Queen of the Belgians. The Secretary-General will also meet with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, as well as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes," the spokesman added.