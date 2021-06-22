UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Travels To Brussels Tuesday To Meet With EU Officials, Belgian Authorities

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday to meet with European leaders and Belgian authorities, UN spokesperson Stephane Duajrric said in a press briefing on Monday

"Tomorrow, the Secretary-General will fly to Brussels," Dujarric said.

"In his meetings with the European Commission and in a session with heads of state and government of the European Council, the Secretary-General will have exchanges on a broad range of issues, including collaboration between the European Union and the United Nations."

"During the trip in Brussels, he is scheduled to have a private audience with King and Queen of the Belgians. The Secretary-General will also meet with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, as well as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes," the spokesman added.

More Stories From World

