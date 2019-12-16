UN Chief Travels to Italy This Week to Meet President, Pope Francis - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Italy on Tuesday where he will hold bilateral meetings with the country's President Sergio Mattarella, the Prime Minister and Pope Francis, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Tomorrow evening, the Secretary-General will begin an official visit to Italy, during which he will have bilateral meetings with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, as well as other senior officials," Dujarric said.

"And on Friday, at the Holy See, the Secretary-General will have an audience with His Holiness, Pope Francis."

While in Italy, the Secretary-General will also discuss the global challenges and will appeal for a renewed commitment to multilateralism before a special session in the Italian Senate on Wednesday, Dujarric said.

He added that on December 19, Guterres will visit the United Nations Global Service Center located in the city of Brindisi to mark the 25th anniversary of the facility which supports peacekeeping and political operations worldwide.