(@FahadShabbir)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he cannot independently confirm that attacks on Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil facilities were of Iranian origin, according to a new report obtained by Sputnik on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he cannot independently confirm that attacks on Saudi Arabia 's Aramco oil facilities were of Iranian origin, according to a new report obtained by Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Secretariat was able to examine the debris of the weapon systems used in the attacks on an oil facility in Afif (May 2019), on the Abha international airport (June and August 2019), and on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Khurais and Abqaiq (September 2019)," the report said. "At this time, it is unable to independently corroborate that the cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles used in these attacks are of Iranian origin and were transferred in a manner inconsistent with resolution 2231 (2015)."

Following the attacks on September 14, a team of UN experts traveled to Saudi Arabia to investigate the incident.