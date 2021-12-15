UrduPoint.com

UN Chief, Under-Secretary Call On Iran To Reverse Steps Taken In Breach Of JCPOA

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:50 AM

UN Chief, Under-Secretary Call on Iran to Reverse Steps Taken in Breach of JCPOA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) UN chief Antonio Guterres and Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Tuesday urged Iran to reverse steps taken in breach of the 2015 nuclear deal.

"We ...

call on the Islamic Republic of Iran to reverse the steps it has taken that are not consistent with its nuclear-related commitments under the Plan (JCPOA)," DiCarlo said. "In this reporting period, the International Atomic Energy Agency indicated that Iran has continued its research and development activities related to uranium metal production."

DiCarlo said the Agency estimates that Iran enriched a total uranium stockpile of 2,489.7 kilograms, exceeding the JCPOA limits of 202.8 kilograms.

