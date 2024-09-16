UN chief underscores importance of democracy, warns against threat of unchecked AI

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sunday reaffirmed the importance of upholding free speech, civil liberties and the rule of law, as well as ensuring accountable institutions and protecting human rights, while warning that artificial intelligence (AI) posed a treat to democracy.

"This is especially crucial in a year where more than 50 countries – representing half of the global population – are holding elections," the UN chief said in a message marking International Day of Democracy.

"Yet, these rights and values are under attack around the world. Freedoms are being eroded. Civic space is diminishing. Polarization is intensifying. And mistrust is growing,” he said.

Pointing out that this year’s Democracy Day focuses on AI, Guterres said, "Left unchecked, the dangers posed by artificial intelligence could have serious implications for democracy, peace, and stability.

"This can start with the proliferation of mis- and disinformation, the spread of hate speech and the use of so-called deepfakes".

Despite the dangers, artificial intelligence has the potential to play a positive role in strengthening democratic systems, he added, noting that AI can promote full and active public participation, enhance equality and contribute to human development.

“AI can boost education on democratic processes, and shape more inclusive civic spaces where people have a say in decisions and can hold decision-makers to account,” the UN chief said.

By utilizing AI for good governance, countries can create more transparent and accountable systems, that allow citizens to engage more effectively, he said. However, this will require effective governance of AI at all levels, including internationally.

Guterres also highlighted the recent report of the UN’s High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence with recommendations on harnessing the benefits of AI while mitigating the risks.

“The message is clear: AI must serve humanity equitably and safely,” he stressed, adding that the upcoming Summit of the Future will be a critical platform for nations to discuss ways to strengthen international cooperation on AI.

“On this International Day of Democracy, let us keep working to build a more inclusive, just, and equal world.”

APP/ift