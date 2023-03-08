UN Chief Underscores Importance to Extend Grain Agreement in Meeting With Zelenskyy

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday reiterated the need to extend the grain export agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative - during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday reiterated the need to extend the grain export agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative - during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

"I want to underscore the critical importance of the rollover of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 18 March and of working to create the conditions to enable the greatest possible use of export infrastructures through the Black Sea in line with the objectives of the initiative," Guterres told reporters.

Guterres noted the importance of continuing to export grain and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia to ensure food security as well as affordable food prices around the world.