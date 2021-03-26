UrduPoint.com
UN Chief, UNGA President To Meet On Friday To Discuss Ethiopia, Syria, Myanmar - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir will meet later on Friday to discuss a wide range of issues, including the situation in Ethiopia, Syria and Myanmar, the President's spokesperson Brenden Varma said in a press briefing.

"The President will hold his regular coordination meeting with the Secretary-General today," Varma said on Friday. "Expected topics of discussion include the work of the General Assembly, Syria, Myanmar, Ethiopia, UN development system reform.

.. and the effects of COVID-19 on business continuity."

Earlier on Friday, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said the UN Secretary-General had welcomed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's announcement that Eritrea will withdraw its troops from the Tigray region.

Guterres also welcomed the decision by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to deploy a mission into Tigray to investigate alleged violations amid the ongoing crisis that started last November.

