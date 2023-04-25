UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Updates Lavrov On Efforts To Address Problem Of US Visas For Russian Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 01:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and update him on the United Nations' efforts to address the so-called host country issues, especially the difficulty for Russian officials to obtain US visas to attend events at the world body, the United Nations said in a readout of the meeting on Monday.

"The Secretary-General also updated Foreign Minister Lavrov on the efforts of the Secretariat to address host country issues, notably in relation to visas for Russian officials," the readout said.

