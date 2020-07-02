UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:00 PM

UN Chief Urges 14 States Not Yet Party to Biological Weapons Treaty to Join Accord

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on the 14 states that are not yet party to the Biological Weapons Convention to promptly join the accord

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on the 14 states that are not yet party to the Biological Weapons Convention to promptly join the accord.

"The Biological Weapons Convention codifies a strong and longstanding norm against the abhorrent use of disease as a weapon, and now has 183 States Parties," Guterres said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"I urge the 14 States that have not yet joined the Convention to do so without any further delay."

