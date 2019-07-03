UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges Afghan Conflicting Sides To Protect Civilians Following Attack In Kabul

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:10 AM

UN Chief Urges Afghan Conflicting Sides to Protect Civilians Following Attack in Kabul

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged conflicting sides in Afghanistan to uphold obligations on protection of civilians after a recent attack in Kabul, his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is outraged and deeply saddened by the Taliban-claimed complex attack that took place on 1 July in a civilian-populated area of Kabul ... The Secretary-General reiterates that international humanitarian law explicitly prohibits indiscriminate attacks and attacks directed against civilians, and appeals to all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to uphold their obligations to protect civilians," Dujarric said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

On Monday, an explosive-laden vehicle detonated at a wall of an Afghan Defense Ministry compound, paving the way for five Taliban militants to enter the facility and begin fighting the soldiers there. At least one person was killed and 105 were injured in the attack, many of them children from nearby schools, according to the Public Health Ministry.

The Afghan Interior Ministry said that all five Taliban militants who stormed the Defense Ministry have been killed after a prolonged gun battle with the security forces.

