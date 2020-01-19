UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges Against Full-Scale Civil War In Libya

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on Sunday said at a peace conference in Berlin that the time had come for decisive action to avoid a "full-fledged civil war" in Libya.

"We face a clear risk of regional escalation. I truly believe that there is no military solution in Libya.

Now is the time for immediate and decisive action to prevent a full-fledged civil war. Such a conflict could lead to a humanitarian nightmare and leave the country vulnerable to permanent division," Guterres said.

The secretary-general called on all those involved in the conflict in any way to support the ceasefire.

The Berlin conference communique includes a "concrete follow-up mechanism to maintain the momentum and track progress," the UN chief said.

