UN Chief Urges All Actors In Kazakhstan To Show Restraint, Avoid Violence - Spokesperson

UN Chief Urges All Actors in Kazakhstan to Show Restraint, Avoid Violence - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following with concern the unrest in Kazakhstan and urges all involved to exercise restraint and avoid violence, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Kazakhstan declared a nationwide emergency amid ongoing anti-government protests sparked by an increase in the price of liquefied gas prices.

Earlier in the day, Kazakhstan declared a nationwide emergency amid ongoing anti-government protests sparked by an increase in the price of liquefied gas prices.

"We're obviously following with concern and monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan. It's very important for all involved in these current events to exercise restraint, refrain from violence and promote dialogue in addressing all of the pertinent issues," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The United Nations has been in touch with its office in Kazakhstan and there have been no security threats to its staff there, Dujarric added.

