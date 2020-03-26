UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges All Countries To Show 'Unequivocal Rejection' Of Using Disease As Weapon

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on all countries to reaffirm their commitment never to use disease as a biological weapon

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on all countries to reaffirm their commitment never to use disease as a biological weapon.

March 26 marks the 45th anniversary of the entry into force of the Biological Weapons Convention that prohibits the production, development and stockpiling of biological weapons.

"In this anniversary year, all countries should reaffirm their unequivocal rejection of the use of disease as a weapon, as well as their commitment to a robust international health security architecture that guarantees the maintenance of peaceful and healthy societies around the world," Guterres said in a statement.

The UN chief also said the global community must remain vigilant about the scientific advancements reducing barriers that earlier restricted the possibility of developing biological weapons.

All countries, therefore, need to urgently update the elements within the Convention that review advances in science and technology, Guterres stressed.

The Ninth Review Conference in 2021 could serve as a platform to address such updates, among other issues, and state-parties to the Convention should use creativity about the future evolution of the treaty and its critical role to prevent the misuse of biology.

Guterres called on the remaining 14 countries that have not yet joined the Convention to support it "without delay."

