UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the situation in Mali very closely and calls on all Malians to preserve the country's democratic institutions, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, several embassies urged their citizens to stay in their homes following reports of gunfire in the capital of Bamako and in the Kati military base. Sources told Sputnik that the rebels had arrested a number of ministers and high-ranking officers.

"The peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA, and of course all of us here at headquarters, including the Secretary-General, are following the situation in Mali very closely," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General calls on all Malians to preserve the integrity of the country's democratic institutions, and we affirm that together with ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States], the African Union, the European Union and other partners, the United Nations will continue to accompany Malians in their efforts to consolidate peace and democracy."