UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Urges All Malians To Preserve Country's Democratic Institutions - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:32 PM

UN Chief Urges All Malians to Preserve Country's Democratic Institutions - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the situation in Mali very closely and calls on all Malians to preserve the country's democratic institutions, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the situation in Mali very closely and calls on all Malians to preserve the country's democratic institutions, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, several embassies urged their citizens to stay in their homes following reports of gunfire in the capital of Bamako and in the Kati military base. Sources told Sputnik that the rebels had arrested a number of ministers and high-ranking officers.

"The peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA, and of course all of us here at headquarters, including the Secretary-General, are following the situation in Mali very closely," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General calls on all Malians to preserve the integrity of the country's democratic institutions, and we affirm that together with ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States], the African Union, the European Union and other partners, the United Nations will continue to accompany Malians in their efforts to consolidate peace and democracy."

Related Topics

United Nations Democracy European Union Mali Kati Bamako All

Recent Stories

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

10 minutes ago

FPCCI discuses post COVID-19 trade issues

11 minutes ago

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

1 hour ago

Special Olympics UAE launches the &#039;Steps Unif ..

1 hour ago

All institutions effectively working for country's ..

4 minutes ago

Opponents acknowledge PM Imran an honest, righteou ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.