UN Chief Urges All Sides to Make Every Effort at Avoiding War in Persian Gulf - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on all sides to make every effort to avoid war in the Persian Gulf after Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq hosting US military personnel.

"It is our common duty to make every effort to avoid a war in the Gulf that the world cannot afford," Guterres said. "We must not forget the terrible human suffering caused by war. As always, ordinary people pay the highest price."