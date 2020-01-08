UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Urges All Sides To Make Every Effort At Avoiding War In Persian Gulf - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:16 PM

UN Chief Urges All Sides to Make Every Effort at Avoiding War in Persian Gulf - Statement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on all sides to make every effort to avoid war in the Persian Gulf after Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq hosting US military personnel

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on all sides to make every effort to avoid war in the Persian Gulf after Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq hosting US military personnel.

"It is our common duty to make every effort to avoid a war in the Gulf that the world cannot afford," Guterres said. "We must not forget the terrible human suffering caused by war. As always, ordinary people pay the highest price."

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Iraq Price All

Recent Stories

Joint media brief - ex sea guardians 2020

4 minutes ago

Bowardi discusses cooperation with Kazakh Ambassad ..

5 minutes ago

Military Helicopter Makes Hard Landing in Eastern ..

4 minutes ago

Interim PPA OF Neelum Jhelum hydropower project si ..

4 minutes ago

Citizens asked to use efficient energy appliances

4 minutes ago

DDAC chief vows not to tolerate delay in uplift sc ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.