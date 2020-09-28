UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges Azerbaijan, Armenia To Immediately Stop Fighting In Karabakh - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:41 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to immediately halt fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh and resume meaningful negotiations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to immediately halt fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh and resume meaningful negotiations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General just advised me that he just spoke to the President of Azerbaijan [Ilham Aliyev] and he will be speaking very shortly with the Prime Minister of Armenia [Nikol Pashinyan]," Dujarric said. "He delivered in his phone conversation the same message, which he had in the statement, to the president of Azerbaijan, meaning the need for an immediate stop to the fighting and resumption without any condition[s] of meaningful negotiations without delay under the umbrella of the Minsk Group Co-chairs, and also for the immediate redeployment of OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] monitors to the region. And he will say exactly the same thing to the Prime Minister of Armenia."

