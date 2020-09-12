UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges Belarus Authorities To Immediately Start 'Inclusive Dialogue' - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 03:50 AM

UN Chief Urges Belarus Authorities to Immediately Start 'Inclusive Dialogue' - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Belarusian authorities to immediately start an "inclusive dialogue" to resolve the ongoing crisis in the country after the presidential election, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the situation in Belarus, particularly the continued use of force against peaceful protestors and the detention of people exercising their legitimate democratic rights," Dujarric said on Friday. "The Secretary-General underlines that the current crisis can only be resolved by the Belarusian people through a broad-based, inclusive dialogue, which should start immediately in the interest of stability.

"

Guterres expressed concern about reported intimidation against civil society and media representatives and urged the Belarusian government to refrain from using force against protesters as well as to fully probe allegations of torture of detained individuals.

Protests broke out in Belarus following the presidential election on August 9 that saw incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term with 80 percent of the vote. The opposition claims Lukashenko's opponent Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.

More Stories From World

